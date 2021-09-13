‘One of Us Is Lying’ Premiere Date & Trailer: Who Would Kill to Protect a Secret? (VIDEO)

Remember Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever)”? Well, the One of Us Is Lying trailer uses quite the haunting version of it, and we have a feeling the four high schoolers at the center of it probably won’t be “friends forever.”

Peacock’s new mystery series premieres on Thursday, October 7 with the first three episodes. The next three will drop on October 14 and the last two on October 21. Based on Karen M. McManus’s best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae).

Simon is the student who doesn’t walk out alive — and he’s also the one who runs the gossip app. (“Nobody at this school would get called out for anything if it weren’t for me,” he claims.) As school gets back into session, he teases he’ll be “taking down four of Bayview’s biggest offenders” and has “enough dirt to bury them.” That means all of them had a motive.

But, as the series asks, “What is a secret worth literally killing for?” Watch the trailer below for more.

One of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona serves as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh wrote the pilot and executive produces. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

One of Us Is Lying, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 7, Peacock