‘One of Us Is Lying’ Rounds Out the Recurring Cast Around the Murder Suspects

Who are the people around the four suspects in the upcoming Peacock Original One of Us Is Lying?

The drama has rounded out its recurring cast with Martin Bobb-Semple (Pandora), Karim Diané (X Factor), George Ferrier (Juniper), Miles J. Harvey (Supercool), Zenia Marshall (Supernatural), and Sara Thompson (The 100), TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Based on Karen M. McManus’ New York Times best-selling novel, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. It stars Marianly Tejada (as Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (as Nate), Annalisa Cochrane (as Addy), Chibuikem Uche (as Cooper), Jessica McLeod (as Janae), Barrett Carnahan (as Jake), Melissa Collazo (as Maeve), and Mark McKenna (as Simon).

Bobb-Semple will play Evan Nieman, Bronwyn’s devoted boyfriend, but they’re only the perfect match until she becomes a murder suspect. Diané’s Kris Greene is a college freshman who has close ties to Cooper and Nate and becomes unwittingly involved in the search for Simon’s killer. Thompson plays Vanessa Clark, Addy’s best friend and Bayview High’s queen bee who uses Simon’s death to claim her 15 minutes of fame.

Ferrier’s TJ Forrester is one of the popular kids, but while he’s Vanessa’s boyfriend, that doesn’t keep him from looking at other girls. Harvey’s Lucas Clay is Cooper’s funny, wise-beyond-his-years younger brother. And Marshall’s Keely Moore is the whole package (sweet, smart, and beautiful) and seems to be Cooper’s devoted girlfriend, but she’s hiding secrets of her own.

One of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group.) Darío Madrona serves as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh wrote the pilot and will executive produce. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

One of Us Is Lying, Coming Soon, Peacock