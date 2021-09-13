‘HSMTMTS’ Renewed for Season 3 at Disney+

Disney+ is raising the curtain once more on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as the streamer reveals it is giving the show a Season 3 renewal.

The series, created and executive produced by Tim Federle, will see the Wildcats take their next steps into sleepaway camp for summer break. The East High students will enjoy camp fires, summer romances, and curfew-less nights in this latest chapter.

Production for Season 3 will relocate from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles beginning later this year. “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” said Federle in a statement.

For those who haven’t had a chance to catch the popular streaming series HSMTSTM is inspired by the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise High School Musical which featured Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. This show puts a spin on the original by focusing on the drama club students who attend the school where the original movie was filmed.

Among the show’s series regulars are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. Joining them in Season 2 was guest star Derek Hough who stepped into the role of drama teacher Zack at East High’s rival school.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3, TBA, Disney+