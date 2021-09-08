‘Leverage: Redemption’ Trailer: New Targets, Same Pros When Season 1 Returns (VIDEO)

More targets, more cons, and the same pros you know and love are back when Leverage: Redemption returns with the second half of its first season on IMDb TV on October 8.

Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), maker (and hacker) Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), and fixer (or tax lawyer, if you ask him) Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) are back, ready to take down more of the rich and powerful who take what they want in the trailer for the next eight episodes. Parker, in particular, is thrilled to jump off a building, of course. (We’ll have to wait to see how much we see of Aldis Hodge’s hacker Alec Hardison; he’s only recurring due to scheduling and appeared in two of the first eight episodes.)

Also still around is RIZ Security, the “well-dressed muscle for the rich and powerful.” We have a feeling they’re going to be a problem. Watch the trailer below for more, including to see the crew in action, Eliot not the only one doing some hitting, and Harry surprised by something that surprises the others.

In these next eight Leverage: Redemption episodes, the team finds itself up against a rival organization that embodies the system they work so hard to take down. The crew will be helping a small-town librarian (guest star LeVar Burton, in Riesgraf’s directorial debut), discrediting a lifestyle and wellness guru, exploring the failing memory of a legendary grifter, and more.

Guest stars also include Andrea Navedo (returning as Federal Marshal Maria Shipp), Drew Powell (reprising his role as Jack Hurley from the original Leverage), James Marsters (in an Angel reunion with Kane), Ben Thompson, Joanna Cassidy, Jon Fletcher, and Brianna Brown.

“There’s a lot of seeds that we planted in these first eight episodes that come to fruition in the second part, especially with [security company] RIZ and Harry’s story,” executive producer Dean Devlin told TV Insider. “A lot of stuff is going to blossom and cause interesting conflicts in the second half. If you made it through the first eight, it’s going to give you a special appreciation of what happens in the back eight.”

Kate Rorick is the co-showrunner and an executive producer alongside Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Leverage: Redemption, Returns, Friday, October 8, IMDb TV