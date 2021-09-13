NYCC 2021: All the TV Panels & How to Watch From Home

Get ready to geek out about your favorites in pop culture this fall once again.

New York Comic Con is just around the corner (October 7-10 at the Javits Center in New York City), and we already know some of our favorite — or soon-to-be favorite — shows that will have panels. And while the plan is for it to be in-person (with attendees showing proof of vaccination and wearing face coverings), you can also attend virtually, with a digital ticket available for purchase. (Panels will be live-streamed on NYCC’s official website, FindTheMetaverse.com.)

Below, see the list of panels and events that have been announced so far and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times are ET.)

Friday, October 8

11:00 a.m. The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon): Join the entire cast of Critical Role as they discuss the process of adapting a role-playing game (RPG) campaign into a series for Amazon Prime Video, and share a special sneak peek of footage from the series. (Main Stage)

12:45 p.m. The Expanse (Amazon): The cast and creators come together to give fans a first look at the highly anticipated sixth-and-final season of The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video. (Room 411)

2:30 p.m. The Wheel of Time (Amazon): Join the series’ cast and showrunner as they discuss bringing this stunning world to life and what fans can look forward to when the series premieres. (Main Stage)

4:30 p.m. I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon): Join the series’ cast and creator as they discuss what fans can most look forward to when the series premieres. (Room 405)

Saturday, October 9

3:30 p.m. Hanna (Amazon): Join the cast and creators as they preview Season 3. (Room 405)

TBA

Outlander (Starz)