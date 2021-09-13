‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ to Debut New Look in New Studio

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will have a new look when it returns on Monday, September 13.

Comedy Central has announced that the award-winning late-night show will be broadcast from a brand new studio at the ViacomCBS headquarters in New York City (after moving from host Trevor Noah’s apartment).

“It drops the Social Distancing moniker while holding onto the intimacy and creative elements that drove the success of the Emmy-nominated hit during the pandemic,” according to Comedy Central. “The new studio will include state-of-the-art production capabilities, allowing the show to create and deliver a greater range of content across all platforms.”

In addition to Noah, the show features correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. along with contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

“Just like the rest of the world we’re excited to leave our homes and get back to working in the same space as other human beings,” Noah said in a statement. “We’re not 100% back to normal yet but we’re gonna make the best of it and enjoy making the show from the heart of Times Square.”

Watch the promo and a behind-the-scenes look gearing up for the return below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Back in the lab. The Daily Show returns TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/Tbl3hD32Vr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 13, 2021

Noah’s guests for his first week back include: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci (September 13); author, actress and producer Gabrielle Union (September 14); 10-time NBA All-Star, author and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony (September 15); and multi-award-winning actor, director and literacy advocate LeVar Burton (September 16).

See Also A Thank You to Late-Night Hosts During the Current Crisis In appreciation of the late-night hosts who keep us smiling with their at-home shows during this difficult time.

In addition to hosting, Noah is a writer and executive producer. Jen Flanz serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jill Katz is also an executive producer. Justin Melkmann is co-executive producer. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, Zhubin Parang and Elise Terrell are supervising producers. Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Shawna Shepherd and Beth Shorr are producers. Dan Amira is head writer and producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as senior writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger serve as executive producers and Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Monday, September 13, 11/10c, Comedy Central