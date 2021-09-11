Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ Pairs a Wedding With an Alien Invasion

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is known for its zany season finales. The past couple of finales alone included an epic battle with history’s worst villains as Sisqó himself performed “Thong Song,” and relied on a magical theme park to help send a demon back to Hell. And let’s not forget Beebo. Well, the Season 6 send-off, which aired on September 5, is no less crazy. In true Legends style, the time-traveling team makes a last ditch effort to stop an alien invasion, all while trying to give Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) their dream wedding in Texas 1925.

Evil genius Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) is back this episode, and as he predicts Sara’s every move, the team decides to have a “What Would Sara Never Do Day.” This includes Sara eating a magic mushroom that lets her talk to the recently deceased Constantine (Matt Ryan), and the team time-jumping to the future to bring back a younger Bishop who hadn’t yet turned evil to help them save an ailing Spooner (Lisseth Chavez). The biggest twist, though, happens when Sara decides to shuck responsibility and spend their last hours before the invasion by making her and Ava’s wedding happen.

For a last minute wedding, it looks really pretty. The back of Spooner’s mom’s house is decorated in flowers, Sara and Ava look stunning in their bridal attire, and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) serenades them with his guitar as they walk down the aisle. After watching the fan-favorite couple for the past few seasons, it’s an emotional affair, especially as they say their vows to each other.

Of course just as they’re reaching the end of the ceremony, the aliens attack. Few shows out there could manage to flip from a moving romantic scene to a campy one where everyone fights aliens, but Legends has always had the unique ability to pull off weird combinations. And besides, spending their reception fighting side by side is pretty on-brand for the co-captains. But as everyone flees to the house, and does their best to keep the aliens out, they realize that Sara and Ava never got the chance to say “I do,” and they’re not going to let the end of the world happen before the pair officially get married. As the team huddles up to finish the ceremony, and Kayla (Aliyah O’Brien) keeps the invading aliens at bay, it has a very epic Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds’ End vibe (referring of course to Will and Elizabeth getting married on the ship in the middle of a battle).

It turns out, seeing the love between Sara and Ava was just what the Fountain of Imperium (a giant alien mushroom sent to Earth to protect it from invading aliens, not kidding) needed to give humanity another chance. It’s a little predictable, a lot cheesy, and I absolutely love it. An epic final battle to stop the end of the world is a little been-there-done-that for this show, but its best couple tying the knot? That’s special.

Other observations we thought made this episode stand out: