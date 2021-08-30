‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast: Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)

We’re finally going back to the island — with something new for viewers.

CBS has announced the 18 castaways competing in Survivor Season 41 (premiering on Wednesday, September 22), along with new elements to the competition for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

The castaways on the beautiful islands of Fiji will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season. Supplies will be minimal and reward challenges scarce, and players will be faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or extinguish their torch.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in a statement. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!”

A first for this season is Probst taking viewers inside the action, addressing viewers directly and letting fans in on some of the twists before the players learn about them. Plus, junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing “Game within the Game.” Each week, they’ll have to find a rebus puzzle hidden within the episode and solve it.

Scroll down to meet the 18 castaways.

Survivor, Season 41 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, ABC