‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast: Meet the 18 New Castaways (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
The Cast of Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

We’re finally going back to the island — with something new for viewers.

CBS has announced the 18 castaways competing in Survivor Season 41 (premiering on Wednesday, September 22), along with new elements to the competition for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

The castaways on the beautiful islands of Fiji will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season. Supplies will be minimal and reward challenges scarce, and players will be faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or extinguish their torch.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor,” executive producer and host Jeff Probst said in a statement. “Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!”

A first for this season is Probst taking viewers inside the action, addressing viewers directly and letting fans in on some of the twists before the players learn about them. Plus, junior fans can test their own Survivor skills by playing “Game within the Game.” Each week, they’ll have to find a rebus puzzle hidden within the episode and solve it.

Scroll down to meet the 18 castaways.

Survivor, Season 41 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, ABC

Jeff Probst in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Host Jeff Probst

Brad Reese in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Brad Reese

Age: 50

Hometown: Shawnee, WY

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY

Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Danny McCray

Age: 33

Hometown: Houston, TX

Current Residence: Frisco, TX

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player

David Voce in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

David Voce

Age: 35

Hometown: Highland, CA

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Deshawn Radden in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Deshawn Radden

Age: 26

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA

Current Residence: Miami, FL

Occupation: Medical Student

Eric Abraham in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Eric Abraham

Age: 51

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

Erika Casupanan in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Erika Casupanan

Age: 32

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Communications Manager

Evvie Jagoda in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28

Hometown: Westchester, NY

Current Residence: Arlington, MA

Occupation: PHD student

Genie Chen in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Genie Chen

Age: 46

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Portland, OR

Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Heather Aldret

Age: 52

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Current Residence: Charleston, SC

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom

Jairus Robinson in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Jairus Robinson

Age: 20

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK

Occupation: College Student

Liana Wallace in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: College Student

Naseer Muttalif in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37

Hometown: Sri Lanka

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA

Occupation: Sales Manager

Ricard Foyé in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Ricard Foyé

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Sara Wilson in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Sara Wilson

Age: 24

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA

Current Residence: Boston, MA

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

Shantel Smith in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Shantel Smith

Age: 34

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: Pastor

Sydney Segal in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Sydney Segal

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Law Student

Tiffany Seely in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Tiffany Seely

Age: 47

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY

Occupation: Teacher

Xander Hastings in Survivor Season 41
Robert Voets/CBS

Xander Hastings

Age: 21

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

Current Residence: Chicago, IL

Occupation: App Developer

