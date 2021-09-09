One Chicago Is Back! A Look Ahead at ‘Fire,’ ‘Med’ & ‘P.D.’ (VIDEO)

The first responders of One Chicago — beginning with Med, followed by Fire, and closing out with P.D. — once again take over Wednesday nights on NBC this fall. And while the first promo for what’s to come may be short, it does tease how each might deal with one of last season’s cliffhangers.

“I have never been prouder of this group,” Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) tells Firehouse 51 in the preview, which you can watch below. “It’s because of who you are. We will always be a family.” That does make us worry that not everyone will still be at the firehouse this season.

After all, Squad 3 was last seen trapped underwater, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) might be transferring after her promotion to lieutenant since there are no open spots at 51, and Boden received quite the job offer in the Season 9 finale. But what will stay the same are the intense rescues, and the video offers a look at the one previously teased in the photos, by Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Meanwhile, over on Med, it looks like we may be seeing Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) telling Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) why she needs him at the hospital even though she did fire him last season. (He took the blame for Torrey DeVitto’s Dr. Natalie Manning, but she confessed to stealing the clinical trial drugs in the finale’s last scene.) “You’ve got a fire in you,” Sharon says. “And I need that fire.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

On P.D., it looks like fans can expect a sweet Burzek scene, with Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) by his ex’s hospital bedside. Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is still recovering after getting shot last season. “The only thing that matters is saving her life,” Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) says.

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC