‘Monarch’: Susan Sarandon & Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama

One of Fox’s midseason dramas has started building its cast with some big names.

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Golden Globe winner Anna Friel have joined the cast of Monarch. The drama centers around the Romans, America’s first family of country music, with both playing key roles. Sarandon plays the family’s head, “the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman.” She has created the family’s dynasty with her husband, Albie, but “the very foundation of their success is a lie,” the official series’ logline teases.

With their reign as country royalty in jeopardy as “dangerous truths bubble to the surface,” that’s where Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) comes in. She’ll stop at nothing to protect the legacy of her family and her quest for stardom.

Sarandon’s TV credits include Ray Donovan, Feud: Bette and Joan, and The Big C, while Friel’s include The Girlfriend Experience, Deep Water, and Pushing Daisies.

Monarch is set to premiere in 2022 with a special two-night event. It all begins on Sunday, January 30, following the NFC Championship game, before continuing on Tuesday, February 1.

The drama is produced by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Michael Rauch is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Jason Owen also executive produce. Jason Ensler will direct and serve as an executive producer on the series premiere. Adam Anders will serve as executive music producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

