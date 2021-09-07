‘Impeachment,’ An ‘Untold’ Tennis Story, ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Murders’ with a Sting

FX’s American Crime Story franchise begins a new limited series based on the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Netflix’s Untold series of sports documentaries concludes with a timely story about a tennis star’s struggle with anxiety. OWN’s Queen Sugar returns for a sixth season. Celebrity cameos spice up a new episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Tina Thorpe/FX

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Season Premiere 10/9c

A lurid new edition of the Emmy-winning Crime Story franchise features an all-star cast impersonating the players in the late-1990s sex scandal that ended with President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) being impeached on grounds of perjury and obstruction of justice. Impeachment unfolds primarily from the perspective of the women caught up in the political and media machinery. An unrecognizable Sarah Paulson is Linda Tripp, the future Judas who befriends young Monica Lewinsky (a remarkable Beanie Feldstein) when both are relocated from the White House to the Pentagon for very different reasons. On a parallel track, Paula Jones (a poignant Annaleigh Ashford) is urged to sue the president for sexual harassment. (See the full review.)

Courtesy of Netflix

Untold

Special

Timely in light of recent events in the sports world, and as the U.S. Open tennis tournament heads into its final week, the final installment of the sports docuseries profiles Mardy Fish, a rising tennis star a decade ago whose career was derailed by the crippling effects of severe anxiety disorder. When facing superstar Roger Federer as the No. 1-ranked American players at the 2012 U.S. Open quarterfinals, Fish’s anxiety under pressure led him to bow out, quit tennis and seek professional help. He’s now the U.S. Davis Cup coach with an important story to tell.

Skip Bolen/2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Queen Sugar

Season Premiere 8/7c

The acclaimed family drama returns for a sixth season, emerging from the pandemic with its social conscience undimmed. In the premiere, activist Nova (Rutina Wesley) publishes an article about defunding the police, and her vaccination drive doesn’t go off as smoothly as she hoped. On the home front, Ralph Angel’s (Kofi Siriboe) anticipation of a new baby with Darla (Bianca Lawson) is clouded by financial worries.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

The amateur-sleuth neighbors played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in this mystery-comedy have zeroed in on a new suspect who lives in their building: none other than Sting, who was so mean to Oliver’s (Short) poisoned pooch in the elevator. But how to approach the famous musician and get him to open up for their podcast? Enter “the queen of murder podcasts,” whose celebrity identity we’re told is a spoiler. Let’s just say she advises them to “embrace the mess” as they investigate, and they’re more than eager to comply.

