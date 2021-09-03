‘Ted Lasso’ Fans Think Roy Kent Is a CGI Character — See Brett Goldstein’s Response

As this week’s episode of Ted Lasso saw Brett Goldstein’s Roy hit a rough patch with Keeley (Juno Temple), it seems Goldstein himself is going through a bit of a rough patch with the show’s fans — namely, that some think the Emmy-nominated actor’s character is, in fact, not a real man, but rather a CGI creation.

It all started when a popular Reddit thread went viral on Twitter, noting that the actor looks straight out of a FIFA video game. The theory is driven by the fact that the character is a football player, plus the alleged evidence includes the character’s perfect facial hair, the use of soft lighting to make his skin and clothes appear unusually smooth, slow blinking, and his head is supposedly disproportionate to the rest of his body.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many people joining in on the theory. One user even shared what appears to be a behind-the-scenes clip proving that Goldstein was using motion capture technology during filming. Whether or not the video is legitimate has yet to be confirmed.

HE’S LOW!

HE’S HIGH!

HE’S COMPLETELY CGI – ROY KENT! https://t.co/a4stx2qmmD — Ryan Welborn (@osmFCPX) September 2, 2021

DOES THIS MAN LOOK REAL TO YOU 🌍🌍🌍🌍☮️👾☮️⚛️ pic.twitter.com/RlKrqosqOC — asoingbob ”Comms Open” odenkirk (@imnormalnow) July 13, 2021

No doubt, its CGI. Thats crystal clear on this clip from S1. It could easily be a cut scene from PES 2018. pic.twitter.com/sqlRJMZ3s5 — Everton Dias (@The_Del_07) September 2, 2021

my uncle works at ted lasso and he said roy kent is cgi — Nate Harold (@thenateharold) September 2, 2021

The actor addressed the conspiracies on September 1, tweeting a robot emoji in reply to an article discussing the theory.

🤖 — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) September 1, 2021

Later that day, he posted an official statement video to his Instagram. Trolling fans by using an emoji face filter, Goldstein neither confirmed or denied the theory, leaving the door open for fans to believe what they choose.

“I just want to clear up something once and for all. I am a completely real, normal, human man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal, human, basic things, like rendering and buffering and transferring data,” he joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Goldstein (@mrbrettgoldstein)

The use of CGI to replace actors has become more common in recent years. For instance, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Season 2 of The Mandalorian used CGI to revive characters whose actors had passed away or to de-age actors to fit a younger version of their character.

Of all the shows to experiment with CGI characters, why Ted Lasso? Why not just have Goldstein, himself, on set? Unless Apple is looking to show off new technology or win special effects awards, there isn’t much of a reason to do this. With no official word from Apple TV+ or the show’s cast and creators, Ted Lasso fans will have to keep investigating to find out if Roy is a real person or not.

Ted Lasso, Fridays, Apple TV+