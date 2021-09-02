‘Dickinson’ to End With Season 3 — Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is preparing for the beginning of the end as the streamer unveils a first look at Dickinson‘s third and final season.

Set to arrive Friday, November 5, the series from creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith (who also makes her directorial debut this season) will conclude with its final episode on Friday, December 24. The 10-episode season will kick off with three episodes and be followed up with one installment each Friday. Executive producer and star Hailee Steinfeld returns as Emily Dickinson in the final chapter.

“When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today,” Smith said in a statement. “In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew.”

“I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now,” Smith continued. “Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire Dickinson team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead.”

Season 3 covers Emily’s most productive years as an artist amid the raging American Civil War as she deals with an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. While Emily attempts to cross the divides around her, she’ll wonder if art can keep hope alive and whether the future can be better than the past.

Returning alongside Steinfeld for the final season are stars Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski along with Wiz Khalifa who reprises his role as Death. Meanwhile, Season 3 guest stars include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath as well as returning performers Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Catch a first look at the final season in the teaser above, and stay tuned for the return of Steinfeld’s Emily this fall.

Dickinson, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 5, Apple TV+