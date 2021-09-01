The CW’s ‘Walker’ Adds Dave Annable in a Recurring Role

What/If star Dave Annable has landed a recurring role in the upcoming second season of The CW’s Walker.

Annable is set to play Dan Miller, husband of Denise, a man not lacking in confidence. He is described as fiercely loyal to the Davidson family and very protective of his wife. His arrival in Austin, Texas is guaranteed to be contentious as he has taken to the Davidson’s distrust of the Walkers.

Walker is a reboot of the popular 1990s western drama TV series Walker, Texas Ranger and stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki in the titular role as Cordell Walker. Having just returned home following a lengthy undercover assignment, Cordell, a widower and father of two, finds there is even harder work to be handled at home.

The series, which premiered in January 2021, also stars Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker.

Annable’s wife Odette Annable also appears in the show as Geraldine “Geri” Broussard and will be moving from recurring role to series regular in the upcoming season. The couple recently guest-starred on Fox’s Fantasy Island reboot playing a married couple trying to reignite the passion in their relationship.

Walker marks Annable’s first recurring role since 2019’s What/If, in which he starred alongside Renee Zellweger. Since then, he appeared in a guest role in an episode of This Is Us. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Justin Walker in the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters, which aired from 2006 to 2011. Annable will make his Walker debut in the Season 2 premiere.

Walker, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW