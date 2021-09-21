‘Bob ♥ Abishola’: Your First Look at the Couple’s Nigerian Wedding (PHOTOS)

Hear that sound? It’s wedding bells — all the way from Africa!

The sitcom Bob ♥ Abishola‘s second season ended with sock maker Bob (Billy Gardell) flying with fiancée Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to her native land to get her son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), whose dad wouldn’t let him travel back to the U.S.

But while overseas, “they realize they’re going to have to get married, and they’re going to get married in Nigeria,” says cocreator Gina Yashere, who also plays Abishola’s friend Kemi.

The event, Yashere continues, “is going to be super colorful with fantastic music.” And fireworks: Expect culture clashes as Bob’s family, the Wheelers, arrive, plus feuding between Abishola’s mom (Saidah Arrika Ekulona) and aunt (Shola Adewusi).

Upon the newlyweds’ return to Detroit, Abishola moves into the Wheeler home. “Bob gives her carte blanche to decorate how she wants,” Yashere says, “and that rubs some people within the Wheeler family the wrong way.” Of course, it does.…

Bob ♥ Abishola, Season 3, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

