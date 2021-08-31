‘The View’ to Replace Meghan McCain With Guest Hosts, Including Condoleezza Rice & Gretchen Carlson

The View is taking a page out of Jeopardy‘s playbook and is introducing a rotating lineup of guest hosts to replace the departing Meghan McCain.

When the ABC talk show returns next week for its 25th season, it will see temporary female conservative guest hosts filling in until a new permanent co-host is decided. This will kick off with former Utah Representative Mia Love as she joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines for the season premiere on September 7.

Other guest hosts set to appear throughout the season include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, Revolt TV host and The Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams, and former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 presidential contender Carly Fiorina, political commentator and former CNN panelist S.E. Cupp, journalist Mary Katharine Ham, and Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks will also guest host. The season will also feature “Flashback Fridays,” where the show will bring back former co-hosts, starting with original View co-host Star Jones.

“Twenty-five years is such an incredible milestone,” The View‘s executive producer Brian Teta told The Wrap. “We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can’t think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again.

The upcoming season will be the first time that the hosts will be in the studio since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Teta continued: “We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long. We’ll be inviting back all of our legendary lineup of former View co-hosts to guest as well as taking a little time to find our next permanent co-host to join the panel.”

McGain, who had co-hosted the show for four seasons, announced her plans to exit on July 1. Her last episode aired on August 6.

The View, Season 25, Premiere, September 7, 11am/10c, ABC