Meghan McCain’s Final Episode on ‘The View’: Watch As She Says Farewell (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain bid farewell to The View after four years during the Friday, August 6, Season 24 finale. The co-host had previously announced July 1 that she was leaving the ABC show after four years.

Many special guests made appearances to celebrate her final episode, including her mother, Cindy McCain, Democratic Arizona senator, Krysten Sinema, and Former Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan. The show’s previous episode featured a Season 24 highlight reel, showcasing many of the best moments throughout the season, including interviews with political leaders, celebrities, and discussions about important current events, such as the murder of George Floyd and the Capital riots.

McCain’s final Hot Topic on the show was discussing Jennifer Aniston’s decision to cut ties with people who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to which she stated, “Life is too short to start ending friendships and ruining families over politics, at least for me.”

After receiving well wishes from her fellow co-hosts, McCain shared her final words with viewers. “Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show,” she said. “This has been a really wild ride.”

Many fans took to Twitter to wish McCain the best of luck, including co-host of The Real, Loni Love, who said, “Being a tv host, sharing your opinions no matter popular or not, is not easy.. I know that all too well.. good luck.”

However, the well wishes on Twitter were outnumbered by those praising her departure, stating they are happy to see her exit the talk show.

