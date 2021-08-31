‘The Croods’ Head to Hulu & Peacock: Watch the Trailer for ‘Family Tree’ (VIDEO)

The Croods and the Bettermans are back for more prehistoric adventures in the new animated series, The Croods: Family Tree, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age.

DreamWorks Animation has released the first official trailer for the series, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Peacock on September 23. As seen in the teaser, the show continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. Expect hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) returns as the voice of Dawn alongside new addition Amy Landecker (Your Honor) as Ugga. Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers and showrunners.

In addition to Tran and Landecker, the cast includes Kiff VandenHeuvel (This Is Us) as Grug, Ally Dixon (The Interview) as Eep, AJ Locascio (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Thunk, Dee Bradley Baker (The Suicide Squad) as Sandy, Artemis Pebdani (Big City Greens) as Gran, Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Guy, Matthew Waterson (Tales of Arcadia) as Phil, and Amy Rosoff (Scandal) as Hope.

The original Croods movie debuted in 2013 and had a star-studded voice cast, including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Catherine Keener. It received an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature. Since then, The Croods has become a worldwide franchise, amassing more than $785 million globally.

A 2-D animated prequel series, Dawn of the Croods, landed on Netflix in 2015 and ran for four seasons. This was followed by the sequel film, The Croods: A New Age, which was released in 2020.

