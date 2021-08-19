‘TrollsTopia’ Season 4 Trailer: A Fashion Show & More Troll-tastic Adventures (VIDEO)

Ready for a “Troll new season of fun?” DreamWorks’ TrollsTopia is returning for its fourth season on Thursday, September 2, on Hulu and Peacock, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“You are never going to guess the big surprise we have for you,” Poppy (voiced by Amanda Leighton) promises. There’s some disco ball fun, more troll-tastic adventures, and even a scare troll fashion show! Watch the trailer above to see the costumes (are they all scary?) and much more.

TrollsTopia, inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, tells the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe to live together in harmony in her grand experiment of TrollsTopia.

Now, in the six-episode Season 4, TrollsTopia is thriving like never before. The trolls come together for their first election for Secretary of Skate, to start a community garden, and to welcome Tiny Diamond’s (voiced by Kenan Thompson) newest (and imaginary) friend, Shiny Diamond. The season features a musical performance written and directed by Holly Darlin’ (voiced by Megan Hilty) herself and an out-of-this-world surprise party.

Voice actors also include Skylar Astin as Branch, David Fynn as Biggie, Ron Funches as Cooper, Jeanine Mason as Minuet, Kevin Michael Richardson as Smidge, and Sam Haft as Chaz. Matthew Beans serves as executive producer.

TrollsTopia, Season 4, Thursday, September 2, Peacock and Hulu