‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Unveils Season 2 Guest Lineup at ABC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is returning for a second season and welcoming a whole new star-studded lineup of guests.

Kicking off Sunday, September 26, on its new night, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune sees the return of hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White as they make way for fresh celebrity contestants. Players will spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to $1 million.

All money won by celebrity contestants will go towards a charity of their choosing and plenty of famous faces are getting involved. Joining in on the fun are: Jason Alexander, Tatyana Ali, Anthony Anderson, Tituss Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Brooke Burns, Lacey Chabert, Mario Cantone, Laverne Cox, Marcia Cross, Joey Fatone, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Garlin, Anthony Michael Hall, Melissa Joan Hart, and John Michael Higgins.

Also joining the roster are Vanilla Ice, Tara Lipinski, Loni Love, Von Miller, Michael Mizanin, Wanya Morris, Jason Mraz, Haley Joel Osment, Donny Osmond, James Pickens Jr., Caroline Rhea, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Tori Spelling, Shawn Stockman, Curtis Stone, Jodie Sweetin, Raven-Symoné, Karl-Anthony Towns, Michelle Trachtenberg, Nia Vardalos, Johnny Weir, and Ali Wentworth.

It’s sure to be one fun time this season as celebrities play for a chance to win big for charity and with plenty of ABC’s own stars in the mix it’s a great crossover opportunity. And if you miss out on the episodes airing Sunday nights, catch them the next day via streaming on Hulu.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 26, 8/7c, ABC