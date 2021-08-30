‘Pose’, ‘Hacks’ & ‘I May Destroy You’ Win Big At 2021 Dorian TV Awards: Full List of Winners
Pose, Hacks, and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards, which streamed free Sunday on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.
FX’s drag-ball culture drama Pose took home the award for Best TV Drama for the third year running. In addition, the show’s star, Mj Rodriguez, who recently became the first trans woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category, received the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.
Meanwhile, Hacks star Jean Smart and I May Destroy You lead Michaela Coel both picked up awards in a tie for Best TV Performance. Coel’s HBO drama also received the Best TV Movie or Miniseries award, while Hacks won out in the Best TV Comedy category.
Disney+’s WandaVision also had a successful night, with Kathryn Hahn receiving the award for Best Supporting TV Performance, as well as Best TV Musical Performance for the original song “Agatha All Along.”
Below is the full list of winners for the 2021 Dorian TV Awards:
Best TV Drama
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose — WINNER
Best TV Comedy
Girls5eva
Hacks — WINNER
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Best LGBTQ Show
I May Destroy You
It’s A Sin — WINNER
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
I May Destroy You — WINNER
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Unsung Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Girls5eva
Love, Victor — WINNER
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
Best TV Performance
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You — WINNER (Tie)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks – — WINNER (Tie)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting TV Performance
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision — WINNER
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best TV Musical Performance
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision — WINNER
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series
Framing Britney Spears — WINNER
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
Best Current Affairs Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Ziwe — WINNER
Best Animated Show
Big Mouth — WINNER
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Best Reality Show
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Great British Bake Off
Most Visually Striking Show
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision — WINNER
Campiest TV Show
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest — WINNER
Ratched
WandaVision
Wilde Wit Award (To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Michaela Coel — WINNER (Tie)
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang — WINNER (Tie)
GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award (For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — WINNER
2021 Dorian TV Awards, Sunday, August 29 4, free on demand or Revry TV