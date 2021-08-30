‘Pose’, ‘Hacks’ & ‘I May Destroy You’ Win Big At 2021 Dorian TV Awards: Full List of Winners

Pose, Hacks, and I May Destroy You were the big winners at the 2021 GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ Dorians TV Awards, which streamed free Sunday on subscription channels Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut.

FX’s drag-ball culture drama Pose took home the award for Best TV Drama for the third year running. In addition, the show’s star, Mj Rodriguez, who recently became the first trans woman to receive an Emmy nomination in a lead acting category, received the GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award for creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity.

Meanwhile, Hacks star Jean Smart and I May Destroy You lead Michaela Coel both picked up awards in a tie for Best TV Performance. Coel’s HBO drama also received the Best TV Movie or Miniseries award, while Hacks won out in the Best TV Comedy category.

Disney+’s WandaVision also had a successful night, with Kathryn Hahn receiving the award for Best Supporting TV Performance, as well as Best TV Musical Performance for the original song “Agatha All Along.”

Below is the full list of winners for the 2021 Dorian TV Awards:

Best TV Drama

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose — WINNER



Best TV Comedy

Girls5eva

Hacks — WINNER



PEN15

Ted Lasso

Best LGBTQ Show

I May Destroy You

It’s A Sin — WINNER



Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

I May Destroy You — WINNER



It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Unsung Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Girls5eva

Love, Victor — WINNER

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

Best TV Performance

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You — WINNER (Tie)



Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jean Smart, Hacks – — WINNER (Tie)



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting TV Performance

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision — WINNER



Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best TV Musical Performance

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision — WINNER



Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series

Framing Britney Spears — WINNER



I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

Best Current Affairs Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ziwe — WINNER



Best Animated Show

Big Mouth — WINNER



Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Best Reality Show

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER



The Great British Bake Off

Most Visually Striking Show

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

WandaVision — WINNER



Campiest TV Show

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Eurovision Song Contest — WINNER



Ratched

WandaVision

Wilde Wit Award (To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Michaela Coel — WINNER (Tie)

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

Bowen Yang — WINNER (Tie)

GALECA LGBTQIA+ Trailblazer Award (For creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity)



Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — WINNER

2021 Dorian TV Awards, Sunday, August 29 4, free on demand or Revry TV