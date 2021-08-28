A ‘Wicked’ Concert, 9/11 Remembered in ‘One Day,’ ‘Evil’ Returns, Little League World Series

How better to mark the reopening of Broadway and other stages than with a concert version of one of its biggest hits. National Geographic’s One Day in America revisits the trauma of the 9/11 attacks over four nights. The cleverly creepy Evil returns from hiatus with a mostly silent episode set in a monastery. ABC and ESPN cover the Little League Baseball World Series during its Championship Weekend. A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

PBS

WICKED in Concert

9/8c

One of this century’s most “Popular” musicals, a reverse-angle Wizard of Oz origin story, stages a concert version of its most enduring songs to herald the reopening of Broadway and stages across the country this fall. Original stars Idina Menzel (who won a Tony as Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda) are the hosts, with performances by Tony winners Gavin Creel, Cynthia Erivo, Ali Stroker and everyone’s favorite EGOT, Rita Moreno, plus Glee veterans Amber Riley and Alex Newell, rising stars Isaac Powell and Ariana DeBose and more. That’s enough talent to send you over the rainbow—but that’s a different musical. (SUNDAY)

Library of Congress/Carol M. Highsmith

9/11: One Day in America

9/8c

As TV prepares to commemorate 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001, this seven-hour (over four consecutive nights through Wednesday) docuseries may be the most comprehensive and personal. Produced in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, One Day (from Oscar-winning producers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin) relives the events of September 11 through chronological first-person accounts, from first responders, survivors and other witnesses to the events in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. (SUNDAY)

Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Evil

Such a frighteningly clever show you never know whether to laugh or to scream, Evil returns from a monthlong hiatus with one of its best episodes of the second season, as Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) head to a Hudson Valley monastery where silence is enforced to investigate several possible miracles. In the almost entirely wordless hour, Kristen bonds with a young nun (Broadway’s Alexandra Socha) and gets tipsy on the monks’ locally produced wine, while priest-in-training David has more trouble than usual silencing his mind. Turn your phone off for this one. It’s best enjoyed with no distractions. (SUNDAY)

Little League Baseball World Series

12:30/11:30c

The final teams face off on Championship Weekend, with South Dakota (and pitching phenom Gavin Weir) taking on Ohio, followed by Hawaii vs. Michigan at 3:30 pm/ET. The winners move on to the championship game Sunday at 3 pm/ET. (The second-place teams in each bracket play for third place in the consolation game Sunday at 10 am/ET on ESPN.) (SATURDAY)

Inside Weekend TV: