How ‘The Goldbergs’ Will Pay Tribute to George Segal in Season 9 Premiere

While The Goldbergs was only able to pay tribute to the late George Segal with a dedication during Season 8 — he died two days before production finished — so the ABC comedy will be honoring him more onscreen this fall.

During the Television Critics Association press tour, Wendi McLevon-Covey, who plays Beverly and executive produces, shared how the Season 9 premiere will pay tribute to Segal and the character he played, her on-screen father Pops Solomon. “Every time we open a season, it’s a movie tribute,” she said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We’re doing one that takes us on the journey of where to spread Pops’ ashes.” We’ll have to wait to find out which movie they’re paying tribute to; past ones include Airplane! and The Breakfast Club.

Chances are fans will be emotional watching the episode. “It’s hysterically funny, and you’ll cry your eyes out. Sean Giambrone [who plays Pops’ grandson Adam] and I could barely get through filming,” McLevon-Covey shared. And that won’t be the last time we hear about Pops, either, as she promised “a lot” of mentions of him during Season 9.

Segal’s final appearance as Pops came in the April 7 episode, “Couple Off,” which ended with a tribute featuring a montage of his time on The Goldbergs. When he passed, the show’s Twitter account shared the following tribute: “For eight years, George Segal made us laugh as Pops on The Goldbergs, but his legacy in the entertainment world spans decades. His talent has left an indelible mark and we’re grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all.”

The Goldbergs, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, ABC