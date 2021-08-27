RuPaul Offers to Host ‘Jeopardy!’: ‘I’m Right Here, B***h!’ (VIDEO)

As Jeopardy! producers continue to look for a new host following the controversial exit of Mike Richards; a new contender has thrown their name into the ring: RuPaul!

The Drag Race host jokingly offered his services while filling in as the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night. RuPaul brought up Richards’ departure in his opening monologue, in a skit titled “Gayer News,” in which he decided to brighten up current headlines for being too “bland, repetitive, and… hetero.”

“Jeopardy! is still seeking a new host after producer Mike Richards stepped away from the job last week. Sources say the show is now looking for someone with poise, authority, and natural intelligence,” RuPaul said. “In gayer news: I’m right here, bitch!”

While the comment was tongue in cheek, RuPaul certainly has the credentials to take the helm of the long-running game show. He has hosted Drag Race and its various spinoffs since 2009, receiving five Emmy Awards for his role (plus three as a producer). He also hosted two seasons of the game show Gay for Play on Logo. And he even has a connection to the late Alex Trebek, who appeared on an episode of Drag Race back in 2018.

Richards exited the role as Jeopardy! host last week following several controversies, the latest being remarks made on The Randumb Show podcast in 2013. A report from The Ringer brought these comments to light, which included insensitive jokes about women, Haitians, and the Jewish community.

See Also Mike Richards Apologizes to 'Jeopardy!' Staff for Controversial Comments The exec producer held a virtual meeting with 'Jeopardy!' crew and Sony bosses.

With pressure mounting on Sony Pictures Television, Richards decided to step down as the new full-time host. The search for a new permanent host is now back on. In the meantime, The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik, who is set to host primetime specials and spinoffs, will fill in as host of the main syndicated program for at least the next three weeks. Richards will remain on as executive producer.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC