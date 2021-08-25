If you love a show about getting another opportunity to chase your dreams, you don’t want to miss The Big Leap on Fox this fall — and you have something in common with series star Scott Foley, who plays Nick Blackburn.

“There are times in our lives where we all would love a second chance,” Foley says in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the drama. “For me, that’s what makes the show so great.”

The Big Leap follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters who are hoping that by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake, they can change their lives.

“Every day is the same. When does the good part start?” Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner) wonders. Will this show change that? Maybe not entirely in a good way, considering Nick says, “All these people are going to have their lives turned upside down.”

Watch the video above to meet the cast and see them behind the scenes, get to know the characters and what brings them to this dance show, and more (including at least one romance?).

The Big Leap is described as “a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.” It was inspired by a U.K. reality format, and the show-within-a-show will take viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age.

The series also stars Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Liz Heldens, director Jason Winer, and Sue Naegle executive produce.

The Big Leap, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c, Fox