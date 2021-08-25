Everything We Know About ‘The Defeated’ Season 2

After originally airing in Germany, The Defeated has gained much popularity after the show’s Netflix premiere on August 18. In a matter of days, the period drama starring Taylor Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, and Logan Marshall-Green, quickly climbed into the streaming service’s Top 10 list, and had everyone wondering when they would get more episodes… so what’s the deal?

The Defeated follows American cop Max McLaughlin (Kitsch) as he attempts to set up a police force in post-WWII Berlin, unaware of his role as a pawn in the early stages of the Cold War. After the first season cliffhanger ending and a number of cast interviews, it seemed obvious that a second season was on the way, but fans may have to wait a while before it returns.

Read on for everything we know about where The Defeated Season 1 left off, who’s returning, and when Season 2 will premiere.

Where did Season 1 leave off?

While setting up a police force in Berlin, Max was secretly searching for his brother Moritz (Marhsall-Green) on the side, who has been hunting down and killing ex-Nazis. Their family reunion wasn’t a pleasant one, as their confrontation ended with Max shooting his brother, who was later revealed to be alive, and asking for passage to Italy.

On a happier note, Elsie (Nina Hoss) returned home to find her now-freed husband Leopold (Benjamin Sadler) waiting for her, and the infamous crime kingpin “Angel Maker” (Sebastian Koch) was finally arrested.

Will Season 2 see the brothers reunite once more, or will their strenuous relationship keep them from seeing eye-to-eye?

When will Season 2 premiere?

Originally slated to begin filming in 2020, production on Season 2 was delayed due to the pandemic. However, Marshall-Green posted a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram, captioned, “the defeated #BTS.” With production underway earlier this year in the Czech Republic, viewers can most likely expect Season 2 to premiere sometime in 2022.

Who’s returning from the cast?

Along with Kitsch, Hall, Marshall-Green, Hoss, Sadler, and Koch, The Defeated also stars Tuppence Middleton, Mala Emde, and Maximilian Ehrenreich. Lena Dörrie’s Trude and Anne Ratte-Polle’s Marianne will not return for the second season, as their characters [SPOILER ALERT!] did not last until the end of Season 1. No additional casting has been announced, leaving the door open for new characters to enter.

What happens in Season 2?

Titled Shadowplay abroad, show creator Måns Mårlind stated that The Defeated was intended to be a 16-episode series told in two chapters, meaning Season 2 will most likely wrap up the story with eight final episodes. Mårlind will most likely reprise his executive producer and directing duties for Season 2 alongside directing partner Björn Stein. No word on the season’s synopsis or additional casting yet.

Rola Bauer, Jonas Bauer, Tim Halkin, Jim Gillespie, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, David Davoli, Wolfgang Feindt, and Frank Seyberth served as executive producers on the first season. The Defeated is a Tandem Productions and BRON Studios production with co-producer ZDF.

