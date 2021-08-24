Will ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Be More Than 1 Season?

If you’re not a fan of the way the original eight-season run of Dexter ended on Showtime in 2013, you’re not alone, and it sounds like the revival, New Blood, may change how you feel about the story of Michael C. Hall‘s character, a forensics expert and serial killer.

“Dexter is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end and that has always been a burr under my saddle,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted during the Television Critics Association press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter). The reason the character is coming back now is they’ve figured out “a way to do it right” and got Hall to sign on to return.

As you’ll recall, the finale of the original series ended with Dexter presumed dead after going missing in Hurricane Laura but actually working at a lumber company. Now, it’s 10 years later in the revival, and he’s living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York — and he may not be able to keep his darker side dormant for long. “Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons,” the logline teases.

These 10 episodes are set to serve as “a proper finale for a brilliant series,” according to Levine. They’re billing it as a “special event series” because “the rules are it can’t be limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time.” So it sounds like it’s going to be just this one season (though you never know these days).

The Dexter: New Blood cast also includes Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Clancy Brown. Among those returning from the original series are showrunner Clyde Phillips and stars Jennifer Carpenter (who played Dexter’s sister Debra) and John Lithgow (who played the Trinity Killer). Both of their characters died in the original series, so we’ll have to wait to see how they show up.

Dexter: New Blood, Premiere, Sunday, November 7, 9/8c, Showtime