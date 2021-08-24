Are Wanda & Sylvie Really Responsible for Marvel’s Multiverse Problems? (POLL)

Something’s amiss in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s hard trying to decide who to point a finger of blame at.

The multiverse is finally here as proven by the Loki Season 1 finale in which Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie killed “He Who Remains” (Jonathan Majors). His death hinted at the fracturing of universes as the Sacred Timeline was freed. Several branches were seen breaking off of the timeline suggesting chaos lays ahead of Marvel’s heroes.

While not directly referenced in WandaVision, there were hints that the MCU was heading in that direction as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) imprisoned a whole town with a hex brought on by grief. The hex also gave birth to Wanda’s sons and her own version of Vision (Paul Bettany) who were lost once she reduced the spell…. or so she thought.

In WandaVision‘s final moments, Wanda is seen living in solitude as she astral projects to study the Darkhold. Her focus is interrupted though when she hears what she believes to be the voices of her kids and a sign of the multiverse.

Since both WandaVision and Loki, viewers have been putting a lot of the blame on Wanda and Sylvie in regards to the incoming multiversal chaos, but the newly-released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is suggesting there could be a new — if not additional — culprit: Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

While the intricacies regarding the multiverse remain a little fuzzy in the MCU, the teaser proves that it’s finally open and Dr. Strange appears to be one of the reasons why it is. In the trailer, Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker asks Strange to help him after the world is made aware of his true identity.

Asking the doctor to help turn back the clock on the event which unmasked him as Peter Parker to the public, Strange ponders the idea of casting a spell that will make people forget he’s Spider-Man. But pal and Master of the Mystic Arts, Wong (Benedict Wong), advises against such risky endeavors.

“Strange, don’t cast that spell, it’s too dangerous,” Wong warns before exiting the Sanctum Sanctorum. The doctor seems to agree, saying, “Fine, I won’t.” But Strange gives Peter a wink behind Wong’s back and the trailer proceeds to unveil the doctor casting said spell.

Only, things don’t go exactly as planned as Peter interferes when he finds out that the spell will make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man including his friends and family. Chaos erupts and it’s clear that the spell didn’t go as intended when the projections collapse around Peter and Strange in a flash of color.

Who is to blame in this scenario? An egotistical Dr. Strange or Peter interfering? Either way, the moment certainly shakes the balance of the universe. “We’ve tampered with the stability of space-time. The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” Dr. Strange worries aloud.

Before the teaser ends, the suggestion of the multiverse crossing over is further supported by the hint of Willem Dafoe’s possible return as the Green Goblin (a.k.a. Norman Osborn) and the appearance of Alfred Molina‘s Doc Ock, both villains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. There are also an allusion to Raimi’s Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), as well as Jamie Foxx‘s Electro and Rhys Ifan‘s Lizard who were villains in Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield.

Only time will tell for certain if the potential cast members are playing the same versions of the characters they originated onscreen in the past, but their possible reprisals are certainly something to think about. So, who do you believe is most responsible for Marvel’s multiversal problems? Let us know what you think in the poll, below, and check out the trailer for yourself, below.

