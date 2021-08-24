‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Freeform

As Motherland: Fort Salem prepares for its Season 2 finale on Tuesday night, Freeform has renewed the supernatural drama for a third and final season.

Created and written by Eliot Laurence, the series follows three witches who are conscripted into the U.S. Army. The story is set in a women-dominated world where the persecution of witches ended 300 years ago during the Salem witch trials. With traditional gender roles flipped on their head, it is a witch resistance group at the forefront, fighting a terrorist organization known as the Spree.

The series stars Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar, Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail Bellweather, and Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven, the three lead witches. They are joined by Amalia Holm as Scylla, Demetria McKinney as Anacostia Quartermaine, and Lyne Renée as Sarah Alder.

“We’re excited to bring Motherland: Fort Salem back for a third season,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”

Laurence added: “Every time we get to dive back into the world of Motherland: Ford Salem, it’s a pleasure and an honor. I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

Motherland: Fort Salem, Tuesdays, 10/9c, Freeform