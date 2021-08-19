2022 ACM Awards to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

For the first time ever, the Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, marking the first time a major awards show has done so. Since its first ceremony in 1966, the ACM Awards has become the longest-running country music awards show in history, showcasing the industry’s biggest names and up-and-coming talent.

“The 2022 live show will bring together iconic artists for exciting collaborations, surprising moments, and an unprecedented number of world television-premiere performances,” reads the announcement.

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, expressed his excitement over the streaming service’s deal and what it means for the future of streaming. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the Academy of Country Music and MRC as the first major awards show to be live-streamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience,” he stated.

“This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch,” said CEO of the Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside.

“This historic partnership with ACM, MRC, and Amazon Prime Video meets the industry’s need to bring awards shows to the forefront of the streaming world—exactly where fans are consuming and demanding content,” said Ed Warm, the outgoing ACM Board of Directors Chair. “It will also deliver invaluable new opportunities for country artists, enabling them to reach larger audiences and presenting them the Academy’s exceptionally entertaining and compelling show.”

The ceremony will be produced by MRC’s Dick Clark Productions. A date and location have yet to be announced.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, 2022, Amazon Prime Video