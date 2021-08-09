‘Jeopardy!’s Mike Richards Responds to ‘The Price Is Right’ Lawsuit

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is responding to rumors about his possible gig as a permanent host and concerns stemming from a lawsuit attached to his time with the show The Price Is Right.

Richards, who is being considered to fill the hosting spot previously filled by Alex Trebek, confirmed the rumors in a memo shared to Jeopardy! staff per Variety. “It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards wrote in the memo. “I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

He further stated “the choice on this is not my decision and never has been,” when it comes to his potential future as host. Richards also mentioned a lawsuit he’s dealt with from his time working on The Price Is Right. The litigation from the past decade accused Richards of pregnancy discrimination which was filed by two former The Price Is Right models.

“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” Richards stated. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right.”

He went on to add, “I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.” Richards’ former colleague and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey came to his defense on Twitter over the past weekend.

“I need to speak up for @MRichTV and his time at TPIR,” Carey’s initial tweet began. “Every TPIR model since I started got pregnant and he built whole season arcs celebrating them.” Carey further added that “I hope he gets to be the next Jeopardy host.”

