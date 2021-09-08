The Irish Mobsters of AMC+’s ‘Kin’ Are ‘Like Reality Stars With Guns’ (VIDEO)

Leaving behind a life of crime becomes a difficult affair for recently released ex-con Michael Kinsella (Charlie Cox) in AMC+’s Kin.

He’s eager to get a legit job and forget his family’s illegal doings (dealing drugs, laundering money, etc.). But when his hot-tempered brother Eric (Sam Keeley) opens fire on members of a cartel, they strike back, resulting in a devastating loss for the Kinsellas. Michael’s grieving sister-in-law Amanda (Clare Dunne) urges revenge, launching a full-scale war.

“I have always been fascinated by Ireland’s obsession with gangland figures,” says cocreator Peter McKenna. “They’re like reality stars with guns.” (Get an exclusive sneak peek at the gangland figures in question with the clip, below.)

Over eight tense episodes, he takes us into that world, where family ties are tested, dark secrets emerge and no one is truly the “good guy.” But even though the Kinsellas are ruthless, their enemies are much worse, notes McKenna: “And who doesn’t root for an underdog?”

Kin, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 9, AMC+

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.