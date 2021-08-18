Surprise! ‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Announces the Birth of Her First Baby

While most Outlander fans are busy waiting for the arrival of Season 6, it seems that star Caitriona Balfe was expecting an arrival of her own during the past few months.

The actress, who portrays Claire Fraser in Starz’s hit series, unveiled some surprising news via social media, revealing that she’s given birth to a baby boy. “I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” Balfe’s caption begins. “We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitríonabalfe (@caitrionabalfe)

“I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life,” she added. Along with sharing the news of her son’s birth, Balfe took the opportunity to show support and encourage her followers to give back to those who are less fortunate and “aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity” as her and her family.

Balfe’s Outlander costars were quick to wish her congratulations with her onscreen hubby Sam Heughan responding with several emojis and writing, “Congrats you two (3!!). Wonderful sentiment.” Steven Cree who plays Ian Murray sent Balfe a row of emoji hearts and Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali, declared Balfe “Hero,” in the comments section.

Maria Doyle Kennedy who plays Aunt Jocasta wrote, “Beautiful human(s) ❤️,” and former costar Graham McTavish said, “Congratulations Cait. Wonderful stuff! I know you may be tempted to name him Dougal but you must resist!!!! All the best to you, Tony, and your splendid wee man! ❤️.”

Balfe’s onscreen daughter Sophie Skelton celebrated with a comment comprised of hearts and baby bottle emojis. Also opting for emojis were Duncan Lacroix and Cesar Domboy who both wished Balfe their congratulations.

Fans also sent their well-wishes on social media with tweets and comments:

Caitriona Balfe having a baby absolutely no one knew about is purely witchy la dame blanche we love you — francesca (@francescaaahhhh) August 18, 2021

woke up to the news that Caitriona Balfe had a baby. love when amazing things happen to amazing people. — (@moxie117) August 18, 2021

I’m so happy for her and Tony and their baby boy #CaitrionaBalfe #Babyboy https://t.co/xyYOIyy8yf — Miranda (@mirandac_53) August 18, 2021

CAITRÍONA BALFE HAD A BABY????? OH MY GOD MY BELOVEDDDD I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER MY BEST GAL EVER — della (@dellafrxser) August 18, 2021

Production on Outlander‘s forthcoming sixth season wrapped earlier this summer in June around the same time when Starz revealed the show’s next chapter will arrive in early 2022. The series has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz