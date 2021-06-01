‘Outlander’ Sets Season 6 Return as Starz Unveils a First Look at the Frasers (PHOTOS)

In celebration of World Outlander Day (June 1), Starz is giving fans their first look at Season 6 and revealing when viewers can expect new episodes.

The Droughtlander will officially end in early 2022 when the romantic fantasy series returns for its sixth season. Production, which has been going on for some time, will wrap this week, giving the team behind the drama plenty of time to prep the season for next year.

While no exact premiere date has been unveiled, Starz is giving fans something to look forward to as the Season 6 debut will open with a 90-minute premiere episode. Returning for the action are Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as fave couple Claire and Jamie Fraser.

They make an appearance in several newly-released images (above and below) which also feature Sophie Skelton‘s Brianna and Richard Rankin‘s Roger MacKenzie. John Bell will reprise his role as Young Ian in the season alongside many other beloved characters and will be joined by newbies Mark Lewis Jones, Jessica Reynolds, and Alexander Vlahos as the Christie family.

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” said Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement before telling fans to “dinna fash” (don’t worry) about missing out on their Outlander fill going forward.

“Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

Roberts’ statement reveals that Season 6 will likely be shorter than anticipated, but fret not because Starz already renewed the show for a seventh season. In the meantime, Starz’s President of Original Programming, Christina Davis, said, “We are committed to telling the story fully with gripping and bold storylines in the upcoming eight-episode season that introduces viewers to new characters including Tom, Allan, and Malva Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds) who create tension on the Ridge.”

“We can’t wait for viewers to see the exciting sixth season that reflects the STARZ #TakeTheLead initiative through unapologetic storytelling and powerful female characters,” Davis added. Season 6 of the Starz hit will see Claire and Jamie continue to fight for their family’s protection against the unpredictable revolutionary landscape of colonial America.

Together, they’ll have to defend their North Carolina home not only against external forces but from the community as well. Season 6 will explore disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home Jamie and Claire have created. Based on the Outlander book series by Diana Gabaldon, Season 6 is based on material from A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Outlander is executive produced by Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. The show is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Stay tuned for updates as progress on Season 6’s eight episodes continues and check out the sweet World Outlander Day video message from the cast, below.

Lord, ye gave me a rare fanbase and God I loved them well. Happy #WorldOutlanderDay to the most incredible, creative, thoughtful, and passionate fans ever. ❤️ #Outlander pic.twitter.com/0ELCFodJh6 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

Outlander, Season 6, Coming 2022, Starz