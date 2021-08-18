See Billie Eilish Get Animated for Her Disney+ Concert Special (PHOTO)

Billie Eilish is getting animated for her upcoming cinematic concert experience — which makes sense since it’s premiering on Disney+.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the poster for Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, debuting on September 3, and it includes the Grammy Award-winning artist on it twice! Check it out below.

This concert experience will feature an intimate performance of all 16 tracks from her new album Happier Than Ever in sequential order, for the first and only time, from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl. It will also include animated elements to take viewers on a dreamlike journey through her hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world-renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” Eilish said when the special was announced. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Eilish, who wrote Happier Than Ever with her brother FINNEAS (who also produced the album), has won seven Grammys, including for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Concert Premiere, Friday, September 3, Disney+