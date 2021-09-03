‘Dune’: What to Expect From the Epic Redo of the 1965 Sci-Fi Saga

Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi saga Dune, gets an epic redo in two big-budget, star-studded films directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival).

The first, dropping simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, covers the opening novel’s start and details the long, bloody rise to greatness of young hero Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he comes to terms with his powers of omniscience.

Paul’s journey in a war-torn feudal future galaxy starts when his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is appointed regent of Arrakis. The deadly desert planet is home to dragonlike sandworms, a native Fremen population and the valuable mind-enhancing drug Spice.

Trouble arrives when Leto’s rival Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) attacks Arrakis’ forces, kick-starting Paul’s ascension.

In addition to his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), part of the all-female Benet Gesserit mystics, Paul’s allies include warriors Duncan (Jason Momoa) and Gurney (Josh Brolin), Fremen chieftain Stilgar (Javier Bardem), and his compatriot Chani (Zendaya).

Dune, Movie Premiere, Friday, October 22, In Theaters and on HBO Max

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.

