‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Sneak Peek: Julie Bowen Teaches Kids a Lesson in Showbiz (VIDEO)

Modern Family’s Julie Bowen is at the helm of the August 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the latest in long, star-studded list of guest hosts this summer. And TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, in which Bowen teaches a group of kids about the importance of being nice in the entertainment industry.

While teaching children about the ins and outs of showbiz, Bowen pauses so the group can take their lunch break. “I think our lunches are gonna come in, in a minute, and I want you to see how I treat people on set. OK?”

Setting a positive example, she welcomes in her assistant Freddie as he brings her salad. “Freddie, this is my class. They were wanting to learn a lot about the business, so I was gonna show–” she says before hilariously slamming her salad out of his hands.

“I said no walnuts! Pick it up,” she screams at her employee. The kids look on in terror as Freddie timidly walks away. But Bowen’s quickly changes and she goes into teaching mode with her students.

Watch the full clip above to see how it all goes down and tune in tonight as the actress is joined by guests Minnie Driver (Modern Love) and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth 3), with musical guest Ashe performing.

