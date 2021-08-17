‘The Price Is Right’ To Celebrate 50th Season With Two-Hour Primetime Special

CBS is inviting viewers to come on down in celebration of The Price is Right‘s milestone 50th season on September 13.

The Daytime Emmy-winning game show will kick off the festivities with a weeklong event featuring a game each day where contestants can win up to $1 million. This will be followed by a two-hour primetime special looking back at the biggest winners, never before seen outtakes, and a salute to former host Bob Barker, airing Thursday, September 30 at 9/8c on CBS.

“First, I want to say congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful people responsible, past and present, on the 50th season of The Price is Right,” said Barker. “The show has the most enthusiastic and fun audience that one could ever ask for. They truly were and are the heart and soul of the show.”

He continued: “I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years. Particularly close to my heart was the ability our vast popularity gave me to remind our entire audience daily about the importance of spaying and neutering your pets. It was an incredibly memorable ride!”

The Price is Right debuted in 1972, and since then, over 68,000 contestants have played the game, with more than $300,000,000 in cash and prizes given away. There have been 108 pricing games played throughout the show’s history, with the first to ever be played being “Any Number.” It offered a Chevrolet Vega worth $2,746, which became the first car ever given away on the show.

In an homage to the show’s lasting legacy, two new games will be introduced during premiere week, including “Back to ’72,” a limited edition game with a retro ’70s look that will only be played in the 50th season. The game will see contestants testing their pricing skills on items that appeared on the show during its early years.

“Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me,” said current host Drew Carey. “And I can’t even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It’s been amazing.”

He added: “I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that’s what The Price is Right is for me. I love it.”

The Price is Right, Season 50, September 13, 11 AM ET / 10 AM PT, CBS

The Price is Right 50th Season Primetime Celebration, September 30, 9/8c on CBS