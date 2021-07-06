Who Do You Think Will Die When ‘Yellowstone’ Returns? (POLL)

When Yellowstone‘s third season ended, three Duttons were in dire straits (caught in an explosion, shot, or in the middle of a shootout) and one of the ranch hands was lying unconscious after a bad decision. We’ve been waiting since August 2020 to see who would survive, and now that we know the drama is returning in the fall of 2021, we’re taking a look at what could be next.

In case you forgot any of what happened, a quick recap: The Duttons came under attack at the end of the finale, as the future of the ranch remained uncertain. Beth (Kelly Reilly) was packing up her office when she received a package…which exploded. As far as we know, she was in the same room. Kayce (Luke Grimes), also in his office, received surprise visitors (gunmen) that had him taking cover behind his desk. And patriarch John (Kevin Costner) was shot on the side of the road.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, despite the serious injuries he sustained in the rodeo, Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) got back on a horse, which bucked him off. He was unconscious the last time we saw him.

The only Dutton not in a life-or-death situation — or at least not an immediate one — at the end of Season 3 was Jamie (Wes Bentley), who hadn’t reacted well to the news that John’s not his biological father. It’s not crazy to think he could have been involved in the hits taken out on his siblings and dad, especially since he’d advised ranch hand (and future brother-in-law) Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) not to call him anymore…as everything went down. That’s why we can’t help but wonder if he might not be long for this world if he was involved in any way (even if he just knew about it). We’ve seen what the Duttons and those on the ranch do to those who cross them, after all. (Will Patton, who plays his biological father, being promoted to series regular for Season 4, however, does seem to rule this out.)

We may not know much about Season 4, but the first teaser does show Rip finding his future father-in-law on the side of the road. John’s survival is all but confirmed at this point (and really, from the moment he was shot). And though Beth might have been in the worst position of the family, details about a new character reveal she lives (which also isn’t much of a surprise): She decides the ranch is the best place to teach a young boy, Carter (Finn Little), who’s like a young Rip, a lesson on how to be a man.

Who do you think will die when Yellowstone Season 4 begins? Vote in the poll below. (Because we can’t rule out the very slim possibility of Beth insisting the others bring in Carter — how would she know about him? — from her death bed in the hospital, we’ve left her in.)

Yellowstone, Season 4, Fall 2021, Paramount Network