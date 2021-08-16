‘Beast Must Die’ Finale, ‘Small Town News’ Election Night, A Flavorful ‘Ben & Jerry’s’ Competition, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

AMC’s harrowing mystery drama The Beast Must Die reaches its twisty conclusion. The final two episodes of HBO’s delightful Small Town News docuseries take the rural Nevada station through 2020’s election night. Food Network launches a competition inspired by Ben & Jerry’s inventive ice-cream flavors. Bachelorette Katie made her choice, so now it’s time to move on to Bachelor in Paradise.

Photo Credit: Gareth Gatrell/AMC

The Beast Must Die

Series Finale 10/9c

The gripping psychological thriller ends with one last twist worthy of Agatha Christie by way of Ruth Rendell. Frances (the terrific Cush Jumbo), still grieving the hit-and-run death of her son—“It’s like I live in two worlds at once,” she tells Detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle)—is also mourning her failure to kill the prime suspect, rich and arrogant George Rattery (Jared Harris). And yet someone poisoned the brute. But who? As more secrets emerge among George’s dysfunctional family, Beast ends on a haunting note of emotional sacrifice.

HBO MAX

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump

9/8c

The charming docuseries about a rural local-news TV station in the Nevada desert reveals how a team with no budget covers the eventful election night of Nov. 3, 2020. While station owner Vern frets when the later results come in, co-host Deanna tries to maintain a neutral tone as the hours drone on. In the finale, Vern’s dream of breaking into the nearby Las Vegas finally becomes reality, but what does that mean about their ties to the community that has supported them this far?

FOOD NETWORK

Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones

Series Premiere 9/8c

Now here’s a tasty idea. Bring six ice-cream makers from across the country to Ben & Jerry’s factory grounds in Waterbury, Vt., to create a new flavor of their own. But first, there are challenges to survive, including re-creating a discontinued flavor and then designing a flavor in honor of the effortlessly cool Kevin Bacon. The public gets a vote when contestants take their new tempting tastes to the streets, but the ultimate decision is made by judges Jet and Ali Tila and Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru Chris Rivard.

ABC

Bachelor in Paradise

Season Premiere 8/7c

The pandemic kept this gathering of hot bodies off the air in 2020, but now the coast is clear for the flotsam and jetsam of Bachelor Nation to wash up back on a Mexican beach for a seventh season of hookups and other sexy shenanigans. As a sign that none of this is meant to be taken seriously, David Spade is the season’s first guest host.

Inside Monday TV: