‘American Horror Stories’ to Return for Season 2 on FX on Hulu

On August 13 (Friday the 13th!), FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier announced that American Horror Stories will return for Season 2 next year on FX on Hulu. The series serves as the first spinoff of the popular horror anthology series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Set within the AHS universe, Stories focus on a unique, terrifying tale in each episode. After premiering on July 15, the series became the most successful FX on Hulu series launch to date. The first installment will come to a close with its seventh episode on Thursday, August 19, titled “Game Over.” “A couple dares to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses,” states the episode’s description. The episode is written by show creators Murphy and Falchuk and directed by Liz Friedlander.

The finale of Stories will lead into the premiere of Season 10 of American Horror Story: Double Feature, which premieres the following week on Wednesday, August 25 at 10/9c on FX, with episodes available to stream on FX on Hulu the next day.

Stories is executive produced by original AHS creators Murphy and Falchuk, and stars Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, and Sierra McCormick, among many others.

American Horror Stories, Thursdays, FX on Hulu