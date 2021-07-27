‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Teaser & Posters Promise Twice the Scares (VIDEO)

Ready for the next horrifying images to keep you up at night, courtesy of AHS?

FX has unveiled the official teaser and posters for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series, and there’s an alien and a mermaid (or siren?), and we’re honestly not quite sure what to make of it. Needless to say, we have a lot of questions we’re going to need answered when the season premieres on Wednesday, August 25 at 10/9c on FX. (Episodes will be available the next day on FX on Hulu, where you can already binge the previous nine seasons.)

Here’s what we do know: Part 1 is “Red Tide” and Part 2 is “Death Valley.” The two creatures engage in quite the fight. The sci-fi imagery of an autopsy being performed on an alien is flipped on its head, with the aliens the ones looking to do some cutting. The teaser promises “Twice the Terror” (Check, already) and “Two Worlds Collide,” and after it, we’re not quite sure how we want this to end up.

Watch this collision of horror below.

Then there are the posters, offering more of the terrifying (and confusing) imagery of the creatures to come in the upcoming season. Check out the full versions of them below as well.

The Season 10 cast includes returning AHS stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, joined by new-to-the-anthology Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

Along with Murphy and Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto serve as executive producers.

American Horror Story: Double Feature, Season Premiere, Wednesday, August 25, 10/9c, FX