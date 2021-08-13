Billy Zane Joins ‘MacGruber’ TV Series As Will Forte’s Mortal Enemy

Billy Zane will be replacing Mickey Rourke as Will Forte‘s arch-nemesis in Peacock’s upcoming MacGruber series.

The Titanic actor has joined the eight-episode action-comedy series, which is based on Forte’s popular MacGyver parody sketch from Saturday Night Live. He is set to play Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a mysterious villain from MacGruber’s (Forte) past who has returned with a heinous plot to destroy the world and seek revenge on MacGruber. Zane steps in for Rourke, who exited the project before filming began.

In addition, Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld) will reprise his role from the 2010 spinoff movie as ruthless henchman Constantine Bach. Meanwhile, Young Rock star Joseph Lee Anderson has been cast in a recurring role as Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of Laurence Fishburne‘s General Fasoose.

These new additions join the previously announced Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, who are reprising their respective roles as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper. The series will also star Sam Elliott (The Ranch) as MacGruber’s father, Perry.

The new series sees MacGruber released from prison after rotting in his cell for a decade. His mission is to defeat his mortal enemy, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the fate of the world in his hands, MacGruber has to get the old team back together, including St. Elmo and Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Forte writes and executive produces alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David serve as executive producers.

MacGruber, Season 1, TBA, Peacock