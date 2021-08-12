Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ Sets Premiere, Unveils First Look at Kaepernick Drama

Netflix has set a premiere date for its Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick co-created series Colin in Black & White.

The drama will kick off on Friday, October 29 and will features six 30-minute installments directed by DuVernay, Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon. It chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture that the athlete faced growing up as a Black adopted child of a white family.

Along with featuring Kaepernick himself, Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as the younger version of the quarterback in the days before he was an NFL star, cultural icon, and activist. Joining Michael are Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker who take on the role of Colin’s adoptive parents Rick and Teresa.

“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California who wanted to play ball.”

Kaepernick appears as himself in the present-day and narrates his own story, guiding viewers through his own personal history and providing context throughout. Colin in Black & White is executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick, and Michael Starrbury.

Don’t miss what’s sure to be a moving streaming experience, catch Colin in Black & White on Netflix this fall.

