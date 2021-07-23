‘The Wheel of Time’ Unveils Rosamund Pike Poster & Teases Premiere Date (PHOTO)

The word epic is the only way to describe Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming The Wheel of Time — and the way the studios tease the premiere month.

As part of Amazon and IMDb TV’s mega-panel for their upcoming offerings, showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, who adapted The Wheel of Time for television, unveiled the teaser poster, featuring Rosamund Pike, was unveiled. Revealed in the art also is the news that it will premiere in November 2021. Check out the full poster below.

“Fans of the book will recognize this as a very iconic moment in the Eye of the World,” Judkins said. “What I like about it is for people who don’t know anything about the books, this is a moment where you see our lead, Rosamund Pike, Moiraine, looking back over her shoulder and saying, ‘we don’t know what’s though here, but come along for the ride.'”

The Wheel of Time, based on one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time by Robert Jordan, is set in a world where magic exists, but only certain women can access it. Moiraine is a member of the Aes Sedai, an incredibly powerful all-female organization. After arriving in the small town of Two Rivers, she sets out on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women — and one is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

“It sits in the fantasy pantheon as that connective tissue between Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones,” Judkins said during the panel. “There will be a lot of things that are different from the books, but it stays true to the heart of the books and the spine of the storytelling.”

He shared he’s not worried about running out of books for his adaptation: “The challenge that we face is how do you tell this story the most cohesively and most coherently in what is a reasonable number of seasons of television? It’s something I really set out to write from the beginning. I think you really need to know the end of your story when you start telling it.”

The series also stars Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Daniel Henney, Álvaro Morte, Hammed Animashaun, Johann Myers, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, and Emmanuel Imani. Sophie Okonedo, Kae Alexander, Kate Fleetwood, Peter Franzen, and Clare Perkins recur.

Joining Judkins as executive producers are Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Mike Weber, Ted Field, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz (who directs the first two episodes). Pike is also a producer. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time, Series Premiere, November 2021, Amazon Prime Video