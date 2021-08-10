‘Barry’: HBO Teases Bill Hader Comedy Season 3 Return to Production (PHOTO)

Barry‘s back…back to filming that is. HBO teased the dark comedy’s return to production with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring stars Bill Hader and Henry Winkler.

The Emmy-winning series has been delayed like many others due to COVID, but the sweet tease is offering fans some hope that the beloved titular hitman will grace screens sometime soon. For those who may have forgotten (since the show hasn’t been on air since 2019), Barry tells the story of a professional killer who gets a taste for L.A.’s theater scene.

“Time for another hit,” the HBO tweet teased alongside a selfie of Hader and Winkler smiling from ear to ear. The duo returns as Barry (Hader) and acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Winkler) alongside other cast members who have yet to be unveiled.

First arriving in 2018, the dramedy took things up a notch for Season 2 in 2019 and left fans uncertain about what’s next for Barry. In the season’s final moments, Gene recalls being shown his girlfriend’s dead body by Stephen Root‘s Fuches, during which the man whispered something in the teacher’s ear.

Time for another hit.#BarryHBO is back in production for season 3. pic.twitter.com/fdKGBtSaIl — HBO (@HBO) August 9, 2021

“Barry Berkman did this,” Fuches said, telling him that his student was responsible for the death of Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome). What will happen? Only time will tell, but it’s definitely promising to see the onscreen duo back to work. Stay tuned for additional details on Season 3 as production continues.

Barry, Season 3, TBA, HBO