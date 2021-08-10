‘Ted Lasso’ Star Teases ‘Incredibly Delightful’ Christmas Episode (VIDEO)

As if Ted Lasso couldn’t be more joyful, the series is ringing in the most wonderful time of the year with a special holiday episode.

Season 2’s “Carol of the Bells” drops this Friday, August 13, and is sure to lift viewers’ spirits with Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) Christmas festivities. Ahead of the episode’s debut, star Jeremy Swift who plays Leslie Higgins in the series offered some insight.

While he couldn’t say much, Swift reveals the episode “is just incredibly delightful,” adding that “it takes a little sidestep, but it’s such a great episode.” Swift confirms “I think people are going to love it.”

Everyone is getting in on the holiday fun as images tease celebrating for not just Ted, Higgins, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), but for the AFC Richmond players as well. In a special sneak peek at the forthcoming installment, Ted and Rebecca are delivering some Christmas cheer to children in need.

In the clip, below, Ted and Rebecca don some season-appropriate head accessories representing Santa and one of his elves to help bring some joy to a deserving young girl. Ringing the doorbell, the duo presents the child with a big bag of goodies that she’s a little apprehensive to take at first. Find out why by watching the clip and don’t miss Ted Lasso‘s Christmas episode on Apple TV+.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Ted Lasso, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+