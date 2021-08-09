‘Outlander’: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & More Celebrate 7 Years of the Starz Series

Outlander may have begun back in the ’90s with the publication of Diana Gabaldon’s first books, but the TV series is celebrating a special milestone on August 9, 2021 as the show rings in 7 years on Starz.

Debuting back in 2014, viewers finally met WWII combat nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and the rest was history. And in case the fans forgot, stars Balfe and Heughan certainly haven’t as the pair shared nostalgic posts on social media to commemorate the anniversary.

They weren’t the only ones either as former costar Duncan Lacroix got in on the trip down memory lane with executive producer Maril Davis, Heughan, and Balfe. For those who might need a refresher, when Outlander kicked off, the action followed Balfe’s Claire as she vacationed with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in Scotland to reconnect following their time spent serving in World War II.

During a chance encounter with the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun, Claire is transported through time to the 1740s where she meets Heughan’s Jamie. While there’s a strange spark between the pair, things quickly grow into a steamy inferno as Season 1 unfolds, deservedly making them one of TV’s most romantic couples.

Commemorating the anniversary, Balfe thanked fans, Gabaldon, and Sony for their support calling the experience a “thrilling ride.” Alongside the caption, she shared an image of herself in Claire’s Season 1 nurse getup covered in blood splats.

7 years!!!!! The anniversary of our first airing and what a thrilling ride it’s been since then.. Thank you to all our fans who’ve stuck with us so faithfully year after year ❤️ and to @Writer_DG for giving us all this gift. And @Outlander_STARZ @SPTV for the continued support. pic.twitter.com/T6o688A7XY — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) August 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Heughan took a sillier approach with his post, sharing images from behind the scenes on Season 1’s final episodes. “These are the first photos I have on my phone (I actually lost my phone on set in the prison whilst filming the season 1 finale),” Heughan captioned a set of photos featuring him and Balfe posing with dummies. “After 7 years, looks like nothings changed,” he added, writing, “still learning my lines whilst Cait sleeps.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Lacroix who played Jamie’s godfather Murtagh in the series also celebrated the anniversary with a screencap of himself and Balfe from the premiere episode. “Seven years ago today Outlander first appeared on your screens where I got to bash @caitrionabalfe on the head with my Dirk and take her back to see the lads for a nice cuppa and a chat,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Lacroix (@duncan.lacroix)

The show’s executive producer Maril Davis responded to Outlander‘s official anniversary posting by commenting, “I can’t believe that it’s been 7 years since this amazing show first premiered. Congrats to all the amazing people who have been on this journey. And thanks to the fans for being on this ride with us. So excited we have much more to share with everyone!!!”

I can’t believe that it’s been 7 years since this amazing show first premiered. Congrats to all the amazing people who have been on this journey. And thanks to the fans for being on this ride with us. So excited we have much more to share with everyone!!! https://t.co/wnDTpSv7uE — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) August 9, 2021

Outlander‘s sixth season is set to arrive in early 2022 and will return for a seventh season on Starz in the future as well. Stay tuned for updates and relive the memories with the posts above. Let us know your favorite Outlander memories in the comments, below.

Outlander, Season 6, Coming 2022, Starz