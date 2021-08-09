Why Dan Harris is Quitting ‘Good Morning America’ For Meditation Company

Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Dan Harris is leaving the ABC News morning program to focus on his meditation company.

Harris made the announcement during Sunday’s show, revealing that he would be departing in two months. “This was a difficult decision for me,” he said. “As some of you may know, I’ve been spending a lot of time on my extracurricular gig, my side hustle, a meditation company called Ten Percent Happier. It’s been a lot to juggle, and even though I’m a public proponent of work/life balance, if I’m honest, I’ve struggled to follow my own advice.”

The long-time journalist joined ABC News in 2000, frequently anchoring shows such as World News Sunday and ABC World News Tonight. In 2010, he became the co-anchor of Good Morning America‘s weekend edition, and, in 2013, succeeded Bill Weir as co-anchor of Nightline.

.@danbharris is leaving @ABC News in two months to focus on his company, @10percent. We are going to miss you, but wish you and @10percent all the best! pic.twitter.com/P7qbHL8avU — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 8, 2021

During his time at ABC News, Harris covered a wide range of stories, including mass shootings in the United States, wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel, Gaza and the West Bank, child slaves in Haiti, and Hurricane Katrina. He won an Edward R. Murrow Award for his reporting on a young Iraqi man who received the help he needed to move to America and received an Emmy in 2009 for his Nightline report, “How to Buy a Child in Ten Hours.”

Harris referred to Good Morning America as “one of the highlights of my life. My colleagues, both on and off the air, have become like a family. I really do love these people, and I am going to miss them horribly.”

After an on-air panic attack in 2004, Harris began looking into meditation, and, in 2014, he published the book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress without Losing My Edge and Found Self-Help That Actually Works. The book became a #1 New York Times bestseller and led to a 10% Happier podcast and a meditation app that teaches skeptics how to meditate.

