‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Christopher Jackson & LeRoy McClain to Cast

The cast for HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff continues to grow as two more TV favorites join the mix.

Hamilton star and Bull actor Christopher Jackson is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor LeRoy McClain among many others in And Just Like That... Both Jackson and McClain are the latest additions to a laundry list of stars who are set to appear in the highly-anticipated title.

According to Deadline, Jackson will play a hedge fund banker and onscreen husband to previously-announced cast member Nicole Ari Parker as Herbert Wexley. Meanwhile, McClain will portray Andre Rashad Wallace, a musician and husband to Karen Pittman’s Dr. Nya Wallace. Both Parker and Pittman’s casting was announced alongside Sarita Choudhury earlier this summer.

Together, they’ll join the show’s three core stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis who will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York. Filming on the spinoff, which sees the women navigate friendship and life in their fifties, is currently taking place in New York City with plenty of fashionable ensembles seen on location.

Others who are set to appear in And Just Like That… include Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, Evan Handler, Bridget Moynahan, Brenda Vaccaro, and Ivan Hernandez, among others. Stay tuned for additional details as production on the Sex and the City series continues.

And Just Like That…, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO Max